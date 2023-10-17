The Vegas Golden Knights, with Ivan Barbashev, are in action Tuesday versus the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Barbashev? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Barbashev's plus-minus last season was +1, in 16:45 per game on the ice.

In 14 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Barbashev had an assist in 27 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Barbashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

