The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) host the Dallas Stars (1-0) at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights have won three straight games.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-110) Stars (-110) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights were victorious in 16 of their 21 games (76.2%) when listed as the moneyline favorite a season ago.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter last season, Vegas won 74.1% of its games (20-7).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Golden Knights have a 52.4% chance to win.

Last season, Vegas and its opponent combined to outscore Tuesday's over/under of 6 goals 60 times.

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Stars Rankings

Golden Knights 2022-23 Total (Rank) Stars 2022-23 Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 281 (7th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 215 (3rd) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (5th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the league.

Vegas was 11th in goals against, allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL action.

Their +42 goal differential was ninth-best in the league.

The 42 power-play goals Vegas put up last season ranked 25th in the NHL (on 207 chances).

The Golden Knights' 20.29% power-play conversion rate was 18th in the league.

Vegas scored 10 shorthanded goals last season.

The Golden Knights killed 77.44% of opponent power plays, the 19th-ranked percentage in the league.

The Golden Knights had the seventh-best faceoff win rate in the NHL, at 52.3%.

Vegas had a 10.3% shooting percentage, which ranked 12th in the league.

The Golden Knights secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

