The Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Dallas Stars (1-0) at home on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game expects a final score of Golden Knights 6, Stars -2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-115)

Golden Knights (-115) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights were 16-11-27 in overtime matchups on their way to a 51-22-9 overall record last season.

In the 40 games Vegas played that were decided by one goal, it had a 25-8-7 record (good for 57 points).

In the 13 games last season the Golden Knights recorded only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas finished 4-11-7 in the 22 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 15 points).

The Golden Knights scored at least three goals 67 times, and went 62-3-2 in those games (to register 126 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas scored a lone power-play goal, it went 22-7-1 to register 45 points.

In games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas was 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights' opponent had more shots in 50 games last season. The Golden Knights finished 28-18-4 in those contests (60 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.5 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 30.9 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.29% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.44% Penalty Kill % 83.47% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

