Golden Knights vs. Stars: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 17
A competitive NHL matchup is projected on Tuesday when the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) host the Dallas Stars (1-0) at T-Mobile Arena. The Stars are underdogs (-105 on the moneyline) against the Golden Knights (-115) ahead of the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Golden Knights Moneyline
|Stars Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6
Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Trends
- None of Vegas' games this season have finished over this contest's total of 6 goals.
- The Golden Knights won all three games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This is the first game as an underdog for the Stars this season.
- Vegas has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.
- Dallas has not entered a game with longer moneyline odds than -105.
