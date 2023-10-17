The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, October 17, with the Golden Knights having won three straight games.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS as the Stars take on the Golden Knights.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights had 267 goals last season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.

They had the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +42.

With 42 power-play goals (on 207 chances), the Golden Knights were 25th in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' power-play percentage (20.29) put them 18th in the league.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100% William Karlsson 82 14 39 53 33 44 55.3%

Stars Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.

Stars Key Players