How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, October 17, with the Golden Knights having won three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS as the Stars take on the Golden Knights.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Golden Knights Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals conceded (2.7 per game) was 11th in the league.
- The Golden Knights had 267 goals last season (3.3 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- They had the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +42.
- With 42 power-play goals (on 207 chances), the Golden Knights were 25th in the NHL.
- The Golden Knights' power-play percentage (20.29) put them 18th in the league.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
|William Karlsson
|82
|14
|39
|53
|33
|44
|55.3%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Stars Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Stars were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL last season.
- Their +66 goal differential was fourth-best in the league.
- The 64 power-play goals the Stars scored last season (on 256 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Stars were fifth in the league with a 25% power-play conversion rate.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60.1%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.4%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.