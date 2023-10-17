Currently, the Vegas Golden Knights (3-0) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Dallas Stars (1-0) at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, October 17 at 10:30 PM ET.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Zach Whitecloud D Out Undisclosed Alec Martinez D Out Undisclosed Alex Pietrangelo D Questionable Face

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed Chase Wheatcroft C Out Undisclosed

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Knights' 267 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 14th in the NHL.

Vegas was 11th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (+42) made them ninth-best in the league.

Stars Season Insights (2022-23)

The Stars' 281 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them seventh in the NHL.

Dallas had one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 215 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +66, they were fourth-best in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Stars (-105) 6

