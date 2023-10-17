Chandler Stephenson and the Vegas Golden Knights will play on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Stephenson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Stephenson averaged 18:47 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +12.

He had a goal in 16 of 81 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Stephenson had an assist in 37 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple assists eight times.

He has an implied probability of 56.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Stephenson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Stars in 2022-23

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

They had the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

