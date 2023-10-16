Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
Sportsbooks project a tight game when the Dallas Cowboys (3-2) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Monday, October 16, 2023. The point total has been set at 50.5.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Cowboys can be found in this article before they face the Chargers. As the Chargers prepare for this matchup against the Cowboys, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dallas Moneyline
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cowboys (-2.5)
|50.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cowboys (-2.5)
|50.5
|-132
|+112
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Dallas vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Monday, October 16, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cowboys vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Dallas has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-1 as 2.5-point favorites or more.
- Dallas has hit the over in three of its five games with a set total (60%).
- Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.
- A pair of Los Angeles four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.
