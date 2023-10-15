Will Tre Tucker Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tre Tucker was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up with the New England Patriots at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Check out Tucker's stats on this page.
Tre Tucker Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Raiders have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jakobi Meyers (LP/wrist): 25 Rec; 274 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Davante Adams (DNP/shoulder): 37 Rec; 442 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Tucker 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tucker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
