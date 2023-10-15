Will Ronnie Bell find his way into the end zone when the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns come together in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Will Ronnie Bell score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

Bell's four targets have resulted in three grabs for 31 yards (7.8 per game) and one score.

Bell, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Ronnie Bell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Giants 2 2 24 1 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 7 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 0 0 0

