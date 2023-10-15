Raiders vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:35 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (1-4) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 as 3-point underdogs. The over/under has been set at 41.5.
Before the Raiders meet the Patriots, take a look at their betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Patriots as they prepare for this matchup against the Raiders.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|New England Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-3)
|41.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-3)
|41.5
|-164
|+138
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Las Vegas vs. New England Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Patriots Betting Insights
- Las Vegas is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.
- Las Vegas has combined with its opponent to go over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
- New England has posted one win against the spread this season.
- The Patriots are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.
- One New England game (out of five) has gone over the point total this season.
Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
