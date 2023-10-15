The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) and the New England Patriots (1-4) square off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

Raiders Insights

This year, the Raiders score 10.4 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Patriots allow (26.2).

The Raiders collect just 17.2 fewer yards per game (281.2), than the Patriots give up per contest (298.4).

This season, Las Vegas rushes for 36.6 fewer yards per game (71.4) than New England allows per outing (108).

The Raiders have turned the ball over 11 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Patriots have forced (2).

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders score 17.5 points per game at home (1.7 more than their overall average), and give up 18 at home (4.8 less than overall).

The Raiders rack up 320.5 yards per game at home (39.3 more than their overall average), and concede 309 at home (17.6 less than overall).

In home games, Las Vegas racks up 238 passing yards per game and concedes 201.5. That's more than it gains (209.8) and allows (197.2) overall.

The Raiders rack up 82.5 rushing yards per game at home (11.1 more than their overall average), and give up 107.5 at home (21.9 less than overall).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in home games (34.6%) is higher than their overall average (32.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (37%) is lower than overall (41.5%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Pittsburgh L 23-18 NBC 10/1/2023 at Los Angeles L 24-17 CBS 10/9/2023 Green Bay W 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England - CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago - FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX

