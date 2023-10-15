The Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) will face off against the New England Patriots (1-4) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 41.5 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Raiders against the Patriots is a great opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Raiders vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up six points on average in the first quarter.

After the first quarter this year, the Patriots have been leading in two games and have been behind in three games.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game and have been outscored in the second quarter in four games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 3.2 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Patriots have lost the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent three times in five games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Las Vegas is averaging 0.6 points in the third quarter (30th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of five games this year, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In five games this year, the Raiders have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and outscored their opponent four times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 2.6 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' five games this year, they have won the fourth quarter one time, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Raiders vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Raiders have had the lead one time and have been losing four times.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Patriots have led three times and have been losing two times.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games, going 1-2 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in two games (1-1).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up eight points on average in the second half.

Digging into scoring in the second half this season, the Patriots have won the second half in one game and have lost the second half in four games.

