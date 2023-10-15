Kelsey Plum and the New York Liberty will clash when the Las Vegas Aces (34-6) take on the Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 15 at 3:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' previous game, it took down New York 104-76 at home. A'ja Wilson (26 PTS, 15 REB, 62.5 FG%) and Jackie Young (24 PTS, 8 REB, 56.3 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) led the way for the Aces. Jonquel Jones (22 PTS, 10 REB, 4 BLK, 66.7 FG%) and Breanna Stewart (14 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 35.3 FG%) paced the Liberty.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-145 to win)

Aces (-145 to win) Who's the underdog?: Liberty (+120 to win)

Liberty (+120 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-2.5)

Aces (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 172.5

172.5 When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

Aces Season Stats

Everything is clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 92.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and giving up 80.3 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 boards per game (fifth-ranked in league). It is ceding 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.7 assists per game.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing only 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Aces are thriving when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank second-best in the league in three-pointers (9.3 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.2%).

This year, Las Vegas is allowing 7.7 treys per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) and is allowing opposing teams to shoot 34.3% (sixth-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Aces Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 season, the Aces are scoring 3.1 more points per home game on average than on the road (94.4 at home, 91.3 on the road), but are conceding 6.8 fewer points per home game compared to road games (76.9 at home, 83.7 on the road).

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (35.2 RPG at home, 34.5 on the road), and it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than in road games (34.2 at home, 34.5 on the road).

On average, the Aces rack up more assists at home than on the road (21.9 at home, 21.5 on the road). In 2023, Las Vegas has committed fewer turnovers at home than on the road (9.9 per game at home versus 12.4 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (13.7 at home versus 12.7 on the road).

In 2023 the Aces are averaging 10 made three-pointers at home and 8.6 away, while shooting 37.8% from distance at home compared to 36.6% away.

Las Vegas allows 0.9999999999999991 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.2). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.7% in home games compared to 35.7% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 88.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (40-5).

The Aces are 40-5 (winning 88.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Las Vegas is 25-21-0 against the spread this year.

Las Vegas is 25-20 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

The Aces have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

