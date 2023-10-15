Will Josh Jacobs Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 6?
With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Josh Jacobs a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Patriots?
Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Jacobs has had 82 attempts for a team-leading 235 rushing yards (47 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- Jacobs has also caught 23 passes for 193 yards (38.6 per game) .
- Jacobs has run for a touchdown in two games this year.
Josh Jacobs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
