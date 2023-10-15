Jimmy Garoppolo has a difficult matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders face the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Patriots allow 190.4 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

This season, Garoppolo has passed for 917 yards (229.3 per game), going 86-for-125 (68.8%) and recording six TDs with seven picks. On the ground, Garoppolo has run 16 times for 23 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

Garoppolo vs. the Patriots

Garoppolo vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Patriots have given up one or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

One opposing quarterback have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against New England in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Patriots this season.

The 190.4 passing yards the Patriots yield per contest makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Patriots' defense ranks seventh in the league by giving up one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (five total passing TDs).

Jimmy Garoppolo Passing Props vs. the Patriots

Passing Yards: 233.5 (-115)

233.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+115)

Garoppolo Passing Insights

Garoppolo has gone over his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Raiders have passed 58.8% of the time and run 41.2% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

With 125 attempts for 917 passing yards, Garoppolo is 10th in NFL play with 7.3 yards per attempt.

Garoppolo has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this season, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has 66.7% of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Garoppolo has attempted 17 passes in the red zone (34.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Jimmy Garoppolo Rushing Props vs the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-110)

Garoppolo Rushing Insights

Garoppolo has hit the over on his rushing yards total two times in four opportunities this season.

Garoppolo has not found paydirt on the ground this season in four games.

He has two red zone rushing carries (8.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Garoppolo's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 22-for-31 / 208 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 28-for-44 / 324 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 16-for-24 / 185 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 20-for-26 / 200 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

