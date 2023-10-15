The San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns are set to square off in a Week 6 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jauan Jennings get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jennings will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jauan Jennings score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75 if he scores a TD)

Jennings has five catches on eight targets for 101 yards, with an average of 25.3 yards per game.

Jennings does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Jauan Jennings Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 2 51 0 Week 3 Giants 3 2 31 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1 1 19 0

Rep Jauan Jennings with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.