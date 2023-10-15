Jauan Jennings Week 6 Preview vs. the Browns
San Francisco 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings has a difficult matchup in Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL, 125 per game.
Jennings has five receptions (while being targeted eight times) for 101 yards, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
Jennings vs. the Browns
- Jennings vs the Browns (since 2021): No games
- Cleveland has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- Two players have caught a TD pass against the Browns this year.
- One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.
- Jennings will face the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns concede 125 passing yards per game.
- The Browns have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding three this season (0.8 per game).
Jauan Jennings Receiving Props vs. the Browns
- Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)
Jennings Receiving Insights
- In 50.0% of his opportunities (two times in four games), Jennings has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Jennings has been targeted on eight of his team's 137 passing attempts this season (5.8% target share).
- He averages 12.6 yards per target this season (101 yards on eight targets).
- Jennings does not have a TD reception this year in four games.
Jennings' Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Cowboys
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|9/21/2023
|Week 3
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
