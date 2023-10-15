Will Jakobi Meyers Score a Touchdown Against the Patriots in Week 6?
Will Jakobi Meyers pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Meyers will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Patriots?
Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)
- Meyers has 274 yards receiving on 25 receptions (36 targets), with three TDs, averaging 68.5 yards per game.
- Meyers has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.
Jakobi Meyers Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|10
|9
|81
|2
|Week 3
|Steelers
|12
|7
|85
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|4
|2
|33
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|10
|7
|75
|1
Rep Jakobi Meyers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.