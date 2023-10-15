Will Jakobi Meyers pay out his Week 6 anytime TD player prop when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Jakobi Meyers score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Meyers has 274 yards receiving on 25 receptions (36 targets), with three TDs, averaging 68.5 yards per game.

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Jakobi Meyers Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1

