Jakobi Meyers will be up against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the New England Patriots in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Meyers has 25 grabs for 274 yards and three TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 36 times.

Meyers vs. the Patriots

Meyers vs the Patriots (since 2021): No games

No games New England has not allowed 100 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in the 2023 season.

Five players have grabbed a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against New England on the season.

Meyers will square off against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Patriots allow 190.4 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Patriots have given up five passing TDs to opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jakobi Meyers Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 55.5 (-115)

Meyers Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Meyers has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Meyers has received 22.0% of his team's 164 passing attempts this season (36 targets).

He has 274 receiving yards on 36 targets to rank 60th in league play with 7.6 yards per target.

Meyers has had a touchdown catch in two of four games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has scored three of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Meyers (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 26.9% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Meyers' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 7 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 10 TAR / 9 REC / 81 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

