Jakobi Meyers was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 6 game against the New England Patriots starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. All of Meyers' stats can be found on this page.

Meyers' season stats include 274 yards on 25 receptions (11.0 per catch) and three touchdowns, plus one carry for zero yards. He has been targeted 36 times.

Jakobi Meyers Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Raiders this week: Tre Tucker (LP/knee): 0 Rec Davante Adams (DNP/shoulder): 37 Rec; 442 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Meyers 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 36 25 274 56 3 11.0

Meyers Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2 Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1

