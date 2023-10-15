Hunter Renfrow will be running routes against the seventh-best passing defense in the NFL when his Las Vegas Raiders play the New England Patriots in Week 6, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Renfrow's stat line shows six catches for 59 yards this season. He averages 14.8 yards receiving per game.

Renfrow vs. the Patriots

Renfrow vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD No player has put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

The Patriots have surrendered a TD pass to five opposing players this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 190.4 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Patriots' defense is seventh in the league by conceding one passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (five total passing TDs).

Hunter Renfrow Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Renfrow Receiving Insights

After four attempts, Renfrow will be aiming to go over a receiving yards prop bet for the first time this season.

Renfrow has 5.5% of his team's target share (nine targets on 164 passing attempts).

He has been targeted nine times this season, averaging 6.6 yards per target.

Renfrow, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Renfrow's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

