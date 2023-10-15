Will George Kittle score a touchdown when the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns come together in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kittle will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will George Kittle score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Kittle has 215 yards receiving on 17 receptions (23 targets), with three TDs, averaging 43 yards per game.

Kittle has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of five). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

George Kittle Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3

Rep George Kittle with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.