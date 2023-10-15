George Kittle has a tough matchup when his San Francisco 49ers play the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 125 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Kittle has posted 215 yards (on 17 catches) with three TDs so far this year. He's been targeted 23 times, resulting in 43.0 yards per game.

Kittle vs. the Browns

Kittle vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

Two players have grabbed a TD pass against the Browns this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Cleveland on the season.

The pass defense of the Browns is allowing 125 yards per contest this season, which ranks first in the NFL.

The Browns' defense ranks first in the NFL with three passing TDs allowed so far this season.

George Kittle Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 35.5 (-115)

Kittle Receiving Insights

Kittle has topped his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this season.

Kittle has been targeted on 23 of his team's 137 passing attempts this season (16.8% target share).

He has 215 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 26th in league play with 9.3 yards per target.

Kittle has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. On that occasion, he scored more than one TD.

He has three total touchdowns this season (15.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Kittle has been targeted three times in the red zone (13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts).

Kittle's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 67 YDS / 3 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 9 TAR / 7 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

