Will George Kittle Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
George Kittle did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Kittle's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Kittle's season stats include 215 yards on 17 receptions (12.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 23 times.
George Kittle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The 49ers have no other receivers on the injury report.
49ers vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Kittle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|23
|17
|215
|103
|3
|12.6
Kittle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|6
|3
|19
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|3
|3
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|9
|7
|90
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|67
|3
