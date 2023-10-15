George Kittle did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Kittle's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Kittle's season stats include 215 yards on 17 receptions (12.6 per catch) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 23 times.

George Kittle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The 49ers have no other receivers on the injury report.

49ers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kittle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 23 17 215 103 3 12.6

Kittle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3

