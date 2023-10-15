Elijah Mitchell did not participate in his most recent practice. The San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Mitchell's stats can be found on this page.

Heading into Week 6, Mitchell has 16 carries for 52 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has three receptions (four targets) for two yards.

Elijah Mitchell Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The 49ers have no other running back on the injury list.

49ers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Mitchell 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 16 52 0 3.3 4 3 2 0

Mitchell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 5 10 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Giants 11 42 0 3 2 0

