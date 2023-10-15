When the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns match up in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Deebo Samuel hit paydirt? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Deebo Samuel score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18 if he scores a TD)

Samuel has put together 302 yards receiving (on 20 catches) and one TD. He has been targeted 31 times, and posts 60.4 yards per game.

In one of five games this year, Samuel has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has one rushing touchdown in five games.

Deebo Samuel Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 7 5 55 0 Week 2 @Rams 9 6 63 0 Week 3 Giants 12 6 129 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 3 3 55 0

