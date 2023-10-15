Deebo Samuel has a difficult matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 125 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Samuel's 20 grabs have yielded 302 total yards (and an average of 60.4 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 31 times.

Samuel vs. the Browns

Samuel vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games One player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Cleveland in the 2023 season.

Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Browns is allowing 125 yards per outing this season, which ranks first in the league.

The Browns' defense is ranked first in the NFL with three passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Deebo Samuel Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Samuel Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Samuel has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Samuel has been targeted on 31 of his team's 137 passing attempts this season (22.6% target share).

He has 302 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 22nd in league play with 9.7 yards per target.

Samuel, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has two total touchdowns this season (10.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Samuel has been on the receiving end of 21.7% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 3 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 12 TAR / 6 REC / 129 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 6 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 5 ATT / 38 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

