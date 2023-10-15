The Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams will be up against the New England Patriots' defense and J.C. Jackson in Week 6 action at Allegiant Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Raiders pass catchers' matchup versus the Patriots pass defense.

Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

Davante Adams Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 62.2 12.4 10 39 11.73

Davante Adams vs. J.C. Jackson Insights

Davante Adams & the Raiders' Offense

Davante Adams has hauled in 37 receptions for 442 yards (88.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Looking at passing yards, Las Vegas has 1,049 (209.8 per game), 15th in the league.

The Raiders' scoring average on offense ranks only 28th in the NFL, at 15.8 points per game.

Las Vegas averages 32.8 pass attempts per game this year, placing it 19th in the league.

In the red zone, the Raiders have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 26 times, which ranks them seventh in the league.

J.C. Jackson & the Patriots' Defense

J.C. Jackson has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has four tackles and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England's D has been locking things down this season, as it ranks seventh in the league with 952 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks seventh with five passing touchdowns allowed.

So far this season, the Patriots are having trouble on defense, giving up 26.2 points per game (10th in NFL).

New England hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Patriots have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Davante Adams vs. J.C. Jackson Advanced Stats

Davante Adams J.C. Jackson Rec. Targets 54 13 Def. Targets Receptions 37 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.9 6 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 442 4 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 88.4 1.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 106 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

