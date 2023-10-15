Will Davante Adams score a touchdown when the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots play in Week 6 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Davante Adams score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: -200 (Bet $20 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Adams' 442 yards receiving (88.4 per game) top the Raiders. He has been targeted 54 times, and has 37 receptions plus three TDs.

Adams has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of five), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Davante Adams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0

