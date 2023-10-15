Davante Adams has a difficult matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders meet the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Patriots concede 190.4 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Adams has a team-leading 442 yards receiving on 37 grabs (on 54 targets) with three TDs this year, averaging 88.4 yards per game.

Adams vs. the Patriots

Adams vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 28 REC YPG / REC TD No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New England in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 190.4 passing yards per game given up by the Patriots defense makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is ranked seventh in the NFL with five passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Davante Adams Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-115)

Adams Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Adams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Adams has 32.9% of his team's target share (54 targets on 164 passing attempts).

He has 442 receiving yards on 54 targets to rank 46th in league play with 8.2 yards per target.

Adams has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has three total touchdowns this season (33.3% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Adams (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 46.2% of the time in the red zone (26 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Adams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 4 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 TAR / 8 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 20 TAR / 13 REC / 172 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 TAR / 6 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

