Davante Adams did not participate in his most recent practice. The Las Vegas Raiders match up against the New England Patriots at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Adams' stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 6, Adams has 37 receptions for 442 yards -- 11.9 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 54 occasions.

Keep an eye on Adams' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Davante Adams Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Raiders have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Tre Tucker (LP/knee): 0 Rec Jakobi Meyers (LP/wrist): 25 Rec; 274 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Adams 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 54 37 442 106 3 11.9

Adams Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills 8 6 84 1 Week 3 Steelers 20 13 172 2 Week 4 @Chargers 13 8 75 0 Week 5 Packers 4 4 45 0

Rep Davante Adams and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.