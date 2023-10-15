When Christian McCaffrey hits the gridiron for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 6 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

McCaffrey has 99 carries for a team-best 510 rushing yards (102 per game) and seven touchdowns.

McCaffrey has tacked on 20 catches for 168 yards (33.6 per game) and one touchdown.

McCaffrey has scored a rushing touchdown in all five games this year (with multiple rushing TDs once).

He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Christian McCaffrey Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0

