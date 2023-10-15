Will Christian McCaffrey Score a Touchdown Against the Browns in Week 6?
When Christian McCaffrey hits the gridiron for the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 6 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Christian McCaffrey score a touchdown against the Browns?
Odds to score a TD this game: -175 (Bet $17.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- McCaffrey has 99 carries for a team-best 510 rushing yards (102 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- McCaffrey has tacked on 20 catches for 168 yards (33.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- McCaffrey has scored a rushing touchdown in all five games this year (with multiple rushing TDs once).
- He has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this season. He had only one TD in that game.
Christian McCaffrey Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22
|152
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|20
|116
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|18
|85
|1
|5
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|106
|3
|7
|71
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|19
|51
|1
|2
|27
|0
