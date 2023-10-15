Christian McCaffrey will be up against the fourth-best run defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers play the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

McCaffrey has recorded a team-leading 510 yards on the ground after receiving 99 carries (102.0 ypg). He has scored seven rushing TDs. Also, McCaffrey has recorded 20 receptions for 168 yards (33.6 ypg) and one receiving TD.

McCaffrey vs. the Browns

McCaffrey vs the Browns (since 2021): 1 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 33 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Browns in the 2023 season.

Cleveland has allowed one or more rushing TDs to one opposing player this year.

The Browns have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 71.8 rushing yards the Browns give up per outing makes them the fourth-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Browns have put up two touchdowns on the ground (0.5 per game). The Browns' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Christian McCaffrey Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 69.5 (-118)

McCaffrey Rushing Insights

So far this season, McCaffrey has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in five opportunities).

The 49ers pass on 44.2% of their plays and run on 55.8%. They are second in NFL play in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 99 of his team's 173 total rushing attempts this season (57.2%).

McCaffrey has rushing touchdowns in all five games this year, including multiple TDs once.

He has 40.0% of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (eight).

He has 27 carries in the red zone (65.9% of his team's 41 red zone rushes).

Christian McCaffrey Receiving Props vs the Browns

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-115)

McCaffrey Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), McCaffrey has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

McCaffrey has 17.5% of his team's target share (24 targets on 137 passing attempts).

He is averaging 7.0 yards per target (77th in league play), picking up 168 yards on 24 passes thrown his way.

In one of five games this season, McCaffrey has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

McCaffrey (three red zone targets) has been targeted 13.0% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

McCaffrey's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 106 YDS / 3 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 18 ATT / 85 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 20 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 22 ATT / 152 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

