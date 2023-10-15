When the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) and Cleveland Browns (2-2) match up on October 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Brock Purdy and Deshaun Watson will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

49ers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Purdy this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brock Purdy vs. Deshaun Watson Matchup

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats Deshaun Watson 5 Games Played 3 72.1% Completion % 63.7% 1,271 (254.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 678 (226) 9 Touchdowns 4 0 Interceptions 2 24 (4.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 83 (27.7) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Browns Defensive Stats

So far this season, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the Browns' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game and first in the league with 196.8 yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to passing the ball, opposing offenses have struggled to move the chains through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 125 passing yards allowed per game and second in the league with 4.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the chain on the ground against the Browns' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 71.8 rushing yards allowed per game and first in the league with 3.2 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Cleveland is first in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 22.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 25th at 66.7%.

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Browns square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

49ers Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Browns have been driven by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15 points allowed per contest. They also rank first in total yards allowed (196.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Cleveland ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 125 passing yards allowed per contest. It ranks first in passing TDs allowed (three).

Against the run, the Browns rank No. 1 in the NFL with 71.8 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank sixth in rushing TDs allowed (two).

Defensively, Cleveland ranks first in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 22.6%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 25th at 66.7%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.