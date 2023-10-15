Should you bet on Brock Purdy scoring a touchdown in the San Francisco 49ers' upcoming Week 6 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Purdy has 24 yards on 12 carries (4.8 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.

Purdy has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of five).

Brock Purdy Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 19 29 220 2 0 3 20 0 Week 2 @Rams 17 25 206 0 0 3 5 1 Week 3 Giants 25 37 310 2 0 4 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 21 283 1 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 17 24 252 4 0 0 0 0

