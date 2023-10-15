Brock Purdy will be up against the best passing defense in the NFL when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Purdy has posted 1,271 passing yards (254.2 per game) this year, going 98-for-136 (72.1%) with nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions. On the ground, Purdy has rushed 12 times for 24 yards and two TDs.

Purdy vs. the Browns

Purdy vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Browns have cenceded two players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed one player to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Browns have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

Purdy will square off against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns concede 125 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Browns have totaled three touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). The Browns' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Browns

Passing Yards: 203.5 (-115)

203.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has finished above his passing yards total three times this year (60.0%).

The 49ers pass on 44.2% of their plays and run on 55.8%. They are second in NFL action in points scored.

Purdy is No. 2 in the NFL averaging 9.3 yards per attempt (1,271 total yards passing).

Purdy has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has scored 11 of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (55.0%).

Purdy has passed 23 times out of his 136 total attempts while in the red zone (35.9% of his team's red zone plays).

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Browns

Rushing Yards: 5.5 (-115)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy went over his rushing yards total once in five games played this season.

Purdy has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has four red zone rushing carries (9.8% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 17-for-24 / 252 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 20-for-21 / 283 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 9/21/2023 Week 3 25-for-37 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 17-for-25 / 206 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 5 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 19-for-29 / 220 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs

