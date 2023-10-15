When the San Francisco 49ers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Brandon Aiyuk will be up against a Browns pass defense featuring Grant Delpit. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

49ers vs. Browns Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns 49.8 12.5 17 64 8.84

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Grant Delpit Insights

Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense

Brandon Aiyuk has hauled in 21 catches for 378 yards (94.5 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

In terms of the passing game, San Francisco is averaging 246.2 yards (1,231 total), which is the seventh-best amount in the league.

The 49ers' scoring average on offense is the second-highest in the NFL, at 33.4 points per game.

San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 27.4 times per contest, which is worst in the NFL.

In the red zone, the 49ers are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 23 total red-zone pass attempts (35.9% red-zone pass rate).

Grant Delpit & the Browns' Defense

Grant Delpit has a team-leading one interception to go along with 21 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

When it comes to airing it out, opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 125 passing yards allowed per game and second in the league with 4.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

So far this season, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the Browns' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game and first in the league with 196.8 yards allowed per contest.

Cleveland has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Grant Delpit Advanced Stats

Brandon Aiyuk Grant Delpit Rec. Targets 27 12 Def. Targets Receptions 21 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 18 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 378 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 94.5 5.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 56 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 3 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

