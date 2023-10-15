Brandon Aiyuk vs. the Browns' Defense: Week 6 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
When the San Francisco 49ers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, Brandon Aiyuk will be up against a Browns pass defense featuring Grant Delpit. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
49ers vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Browns
|49.8
|12.5
|17
|64
|8.84
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Grant Delpit Insights
Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense
- Brandon Aiyuk has hauled in 21 catches for 378 yards (94.5 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, San Francisco is averaging 246.2 yards (1,231 total), which is the seventh-best amount in the league.
- The 49ers' scoring average on offense is the second-highest in the NFL, at 33.4 points per game.
- San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, passing the ball 27.4 times per contest, which is worst in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the 49ers are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 23 total red-zone pass attempts (35.9% red-zone pass rate).
Grant Delpit & the Browns' Defense
- Grant Delpit has a team-leading one interception to go along with 21 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.
- When it comes to airing it out, opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball through the air against Cleveland's pass D, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 125 passing yards allowed per game and second in the league with 4.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- So far this season, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the Browns' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15 points allowed per game and first in the league with 196.8 yards allowed per contest.
- Cleveland has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Browns have allowed two players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Grant Delpit Advanced Stats
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Grant Delpit
|Rec. Targets
|27
|12
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|21
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18
|7
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|378
|21
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|94.5
|5.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|56
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.