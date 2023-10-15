Brandon Aiyuk Week 6 Preview vs. the Browns
Brandon Aiyuk has a difficult matchup when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 125 passing yards per game, best in the league.
Aiyuk's stat line features 21 receptions for a team-leading 378 yards and two scores. He averages 94.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 27 times.
Aiyuk vs. the Browns
- Aiyuk vs the Browns (since 2021): No games
- Cleveland has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this year.
- Cleveland has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- Aiyuk will square off against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns give up 125 passing yards per game.
- The Browns have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding three this season (0.8 per game).
Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Browns
- Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)
Aiyuk Receiving Insights
- Aiyuk has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.
- Aiyuk has been targeted on 27 of his team's 137 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).
- He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 14.0 yards per target (fourth in NFL).
- Aiyuk has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of four). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.
- He has scored two of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).
- Aiyuk has been targeted three times in the red zone (13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts).
Aiyuk's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Cowboys
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|8 TAR / 8 REC / 129 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
