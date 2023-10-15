Brandon Aiyuk has a difficult matchup when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns allow 125 passing yards per game, best in the league.

Aiyuk's stat line features 21 receptions for a team-leading 378 yards and two scores. He averages 94.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 27 times.

Aiyuk vs. the Browns

Aiyuk vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed one opposing receiver to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Two players have hauled in a TD pass against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Aiyuk will square off against the NFL's best pass defense this week. The Browns give up 125 passing yards per game.

The Browns have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding three this season (0.8 per game).

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-115)

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

Aiyuk has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this year.

Aiyuk has been targeted on 27 of his team's 137 passing attempts this season (19.7% target share).

He has been targeted 27 times, averaging 14.0 yards per target (fourth in NFL).

Aiyuk has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of four). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

He has scored two of his team's 20 offensive touchdowns this season (10.0%).

Aiyuk has been targeted three times in the red zone (13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts).

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Cowboys 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 9/10/2023 Week 1 8 TAR / 8 REC / 129 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

