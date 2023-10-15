Bills vs. Giants Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
On Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Highmark Stadium, the New York Giants (1-4) are two-touchdown underdogs as they aim to end their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (3-2). For this game, an over/under of 44.5 has been set.
Before the Bills square off against the Giants, here are their betting trends and insights. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Giants as they ready for this matchup against the Bills.
Bills vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-14)
|44.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Bills (-14)
|44.5
|-900
|+610
Buffalo vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: NBC
Bills vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Buffalo is 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- Two of Buffalo's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
- New York has not won a game against the spread this year.
- One New York game (out of five) has hit the over this year.
