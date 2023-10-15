With the Las Vegas Raiders playing the New England Patriots in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Austin Hooper a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

This year Hooper has caught six passes on seven targets for 62 yards, averaging 15.5 yards per game.

Having played four games this season, Hooper has not had a TD reception.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0

