The Las Vegas Aces will take on the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Aces vs. Liberty

The 92.8 points per game Las Vegas puts up are 12.2 more points than New York gives up (80.6).

Las Vegas makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than New York has allowed to its opponents (42.4%).

In games the Aces shoot higher than 42.4% from the field, they are 32-3 overall.

Las Vegas is hitting 37.2% of its three-point shots this season, 3.1% higher than the 34.1% New York allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have a 21-3 record when the team makes more than 34.1% of their three-point attempts.

Las Vegas and New York rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 3.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been scoring 93.1 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 92.8 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Las Vegas' points-allowed average over its last 10 games (75) is 5.3 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (80.3).

During their past 10 contests, the Aces are making 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.1 compared to 9.3 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from beyond the arc in that span (36.7% compared to 37.2% season-long).

Aces Injuries