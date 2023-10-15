The Las Vegas Aces (34-6) are dealing with just one player on the injury report ahead of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center on Sunday, October 15 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Aces beat the Liberty 104-76 on Wednesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson posts 22.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 1.6 assists, shooting 55.8% from the floor (third in league).

Chelsea Gray is tops on her squad in assists per contest (7.3), and also posts 15.3 points and 4 rebounds. At the other end, she puts up 1.4 steals (ninth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young is averaging 17.5 points, 3.8 assists and 4 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Plum puts up 18.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. Defensively, she posts 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Alysha Clark is posting 6.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -2.5 172.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.