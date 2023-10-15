Aces vs. Liberty Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under for WNBA Finals Game 3 - October 15
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are facing off in the WNBA Finals, with Game 3 coming up.
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ABC
- Favorite: Aces (-2.5)
- Over/Under: 172.5
Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction
Prediction: Aces 86 Liberty 84
Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty
- Pick ATS: Liberty (+2.5)
- Pick OU: Under (172.5)
Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights
- Las Vegas has won 88.9% of its games this season as a moneyline favorite (40-5).
- The Aces are 40-5 (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Las Vegas has beaten the spread 25 times in 46 games.
- The Aces' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 25-20.
- This season, 26 of Las Vegas' 46 games have gone over the point total.
- The average total in Aces matchups this year is 173.1, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
Aces Performance Insights
- Everything is clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 92.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 80.3 points per contest (second-best).
- Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Aces rank best in the WNBA by committing only 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).
- The Aces have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).
- With 7.7 threes conceded per game, the Aces rank seventh in the WNBA. They are ceding a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.
- So far this year, Las Vegas has taken 64.0% two-pointers, accounting for 72.4% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.0% from beyond the arc (27.6% of the team's baskets).
