The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are facing off in the WNBA Finals, with Game 3 coming up.

Rep your team with officially licensed Aces gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

ABC Favorite: Aces (-2.5)

Aces (-2.5) Over/Under: 172.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Aces or Liberty with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aces vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 86 Liberty 84

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Liberty

Pick ATS: Liberty (+2.5)

Liberty (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (172.5)

Aces vs. Liberty Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas has won 88.9% of its games this season as a moneyline favorite (40-5).

The Aces are 40-5 (winning 88.9% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Las Vegas has beaten the spread 25 times in 46 games.

The Aces' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or more is 25-20.

This season, 26 of Las Vegas' 46 games have gone over the point total.

The average total in Aces matchups this year is 173.1, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aces Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 92.8 points per game (best in WNBA) and allowing 80.3 points per contest (second-best).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing 34.3 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Aces rank best in the WNBA by committing only 11.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank fifth in the league (13.2 per contest).

The Aces have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (37.2%).

With 7.7 threes conceded per game, the Aces rank seventh in the WNBA. They are ceding a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

So far this year, Las Vegas has taken 64.0% two-pointers, accounting for 72.4% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.0% from beyond the arc (27.6% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.