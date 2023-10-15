In Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking for a win against New York Liberty.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Liberty Moneyline BetMGM Aces (-2.5) 172.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 25 times in 46 games with a spread this season.

The Liberty have compiled a 20-26-0 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has been favored by 2.5 points or more 45 times this season, and covered the spread in 25 of those games.

New York has covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

So far this season, 26 out of the Aces' 46 games have gone over the point total.

The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 28 out of 46 times this year.

