Aces vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Finals Game 3
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:04 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In Game 3 of the WNBA Finals, the Las Vegas Aces will be looking for a win against New York Liberty.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Aces vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Aces vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Liberty Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Aces (-2.5)
|172.5
|-145
|+120
Aces vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 25 times in 46 games with a spread this season.
- The Liberty have compiled a 20-26-0 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 2.5 points or more 45 times this season, and covered the spread in 25 of those games.
- New York has covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
- So far this season, 26 out of the Aces' 46 games have gone over the point total.
- The Liberty and their opponents have combined to hit the over 28 out of 46 times this year.
