49ers vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Before the 49ers take on the Browns, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
49ers vs. Browns Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|9.5
|36
|-500
|+375
49ers vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco's matchups this year have an average point total of 43.9, 7.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers have covered (or pushed) in each game with a spread this season for a 4-0-1 ATS record.
- The 49ers have been moneyline favorites five times this year, and they've won each of those games.
- San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.
Cleveland Browns
- The Browns and their opponents have scored more than 36 combined points once this season.
- The average total for Cleveland games this season has been 40.4, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-2-0).
- The Browns lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Cleveland has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +375 moneyline set for this game.
49ers vs. Browns Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|33.4
|2
|13.6
|2
|43.9
|5
|5
|Browns
|19.0
|30
|15.0
|1
|40.4
|1
|4
49ers
- San Francisco has covered the spread in its last three games, and went 3-0 overall.
- In San Francisco's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.
- The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 99 points this season (19.8 points per game), and the Browns have put up only 16 more points than their opponents (4.0 per game).
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.9
|44.2
|43.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|26.7
|24.0
|ATS Record
|4-0-1
|3-0-0
|1-0-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Browns Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.4
|41.0
|38.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|20.8
|21.0
|20.0
|ATS Record
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
