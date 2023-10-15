The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a meeting with the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Before the 49ers take on the Browns, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

49ers vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers 9.5 36 -500 +375

49ers vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco's matchups this year have an average point total of 43.9, 7.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The 49ers have covered (or pushed) in each game with a spread this season for a 4-0-1 ATS record.

The 49ers have been moneyline favorites five times this year, and they've won each of those games.

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns and their opponents have scored more than 36 combined points once this season.

The average total for Cleveland games this season has been 40.4, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Browns have covered the spread in a matchup two times this season (2-2-0).

The Browns lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Cleveland has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +375 moneyline set for this game.

49ers vs. Browns Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games 49ers 33.4 2 13.6 2 43.9 5 5 Browns 19.0 30 15.0 1 40.4 1 4

49ers

San Francisco has covered the spread in its last three games, and went 3-0 overall.

In San Francisco's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

The 49ers have outscored their opponents by a total of 99 points this season (19.8 points per game), and the Browns have put up only 16 more points than their opponents (4.0 per game).

49ers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.9 44.2 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 26.7 24.0 ATS Record 4-0-1 3-0-0 1-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.0 38.5 Implied Team Total AVG 20.8 21.0 20.0 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

