49ers vs. Browns: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) are favored by 6.5 points as they look to keep their five-game winning streak going in a game versus the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. A point total of 37.5 has been set for this matchup.
The betting insights and trends for the 49ers can be found in this article before they face the Browns. As the Browns ready for this matchup against the 49ers, take a look at their betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
49ers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Francisco Moneyline
|Cleveland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|49ers (-6.5)
|37.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|49ers (-6.5)
|37.5
|-275
|+225
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 6 Odds
San Francisco vs. Cleveland Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
49ers vs. Browns Betting Insights
- So far this season, San Francisco has compiled a 4-0-1 record against the spread.
- As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-0-1).
- San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).
- Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.
- One of Cleveland's four games has hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.