The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) are favored by 6.5 points as they look to keep their five-game winning streak going in a game versus the Cleveland Browns (2-2) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. A point total of 37.5 has been set for this matchup.

The betting insights and trends for the 49ers can be found in this article before they face the Browns. As the Browns ready for this matchup against the 49ers, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Browns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Cleveland Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-6.5) 37.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-6.5) 37.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 6 Odds

San Francisco vs. Cleveland Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

49ers vs. Browns Betting Insights

So far this season, San Francisco has compiled a 4-0-1 record against the spread.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, the 49ers have two wins ATS (2-0-1).

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).

Cleveland has won twice against the spread this season.

One of Cleveland's four games has hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.