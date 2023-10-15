The Cleveland Browns (2-2) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (5-0) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The 49ers have won five games in a row.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Browns

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

49ers Insights

This year, the 49ers score 18.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Browns surrender (15).

The 49ers collect 205.8 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per outing (196.8).

This season, San Francisco runs for 84.6 more yards per game (156.4) than Cleveland allows per outing (71.8).

The 49ers have two giveaways this season, while the Browns have three takeaways.

49ers Away Performance

On the road, the 49ers score fewer points (30 per game) than overall (33.4). They also concede more (15 per game) than overall (13.6).

On the road, the 49ers pick up fewer yards (378 per game) than overall (402.6). They also allow more (312.5 per game) than overall (266.8).

The 49ers accumulate 173.5 rushing yards per game in road games (17.1 more than overall), and give up 65 in road games (0.8 more than overall).

The 49ers convert fewer third downs in away games (36.4%) than they do overall (48.1%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (41.4%) than overall (40.3%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/21/2023 New York W 30-12 Amazon Prime Video 10/1/2023 Arizona W 35-16 FOX 10/8/2023 Dallas W 42-10 NBC 10/15/2023 at Cleveland - FOX 10/23/2023 at Minnesota - ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 11/12/2023 at Jacksonville - FOX

