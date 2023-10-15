How to Watch 49ers vs. Browns on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 6
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 5:16 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Browns (2-2) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (5-0) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The 49ers have won five games in a row.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this game.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Browns
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
49ers Insights
- This year, the 49ers score 18.4 more points per game (33.4) than the Browns surrender (15).
- The 49ers collect 205.8 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per outing (196.8).
- This season, San Francisco runs for 84.6 more yards per game (156.4) than Cleveland allows per outing (71.8).
- The 49ers have two giveaways this season, while the Browns have three takeaways.
49ers Away Performance
- On the road, the 49ers score fewer points (30 per game) than overall (33.4). They also concede more (15 per game) than overall (13.6).
- On the road, the 49ers pick up fewer yards (378 per game) than overall (402.6). They also allow more (312.5 per game) than overall (266.8).
- The 49ers accumulate 173.5 rushing yards per game in road games (17.1 more than overall), and give up 65 in road games (0.8 more than overall).
- The 49ers convert fewer third downs in away games (36.4%) than they do overall (48.1%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs in away games (41.4%) than overall (40.3%).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/21/2023
|New York
|W 30-12
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/1/2023
|Arizona
|W 35-16
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|Dallas
|W 42-10
|NBC
|10/15/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|at Minnesota
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|11/12/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
