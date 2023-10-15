49ers vs. Browns Injury Report — Week 6
Going into their game against the Cleveland Browns (2-2), the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
In their most recent outing, the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 42-10.
Last time out, the Browns lost 28-3 to the Baltimore Ravens.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|George Kittle
|TE
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|Chest
|Questionable
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Knee
|Out
|David Njoku
|TE
|Face
|Questionable
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Hip
|Out
Other Week 6 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Browns Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
49ers Season Insights
- The 49ers have been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (402.6 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (266.8 yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (33.4 points per game) and best in scoring defense (13.6 points allowed per game).
- The 49ers are putting up 246.2 passing yards per game offensively this year (eighth in NFL), and they are surrendering 202.6 passing yards per game (13th) on defense.
- San Francisco has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 156.4 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (second-best with 64.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.
- The 49ers own the best turnover margin in the league at +7, forcing nine turnovers (sixth in NFL) while turning it over two times (second in NFL).
49ers vs. Browns Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-9.5)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-500), Browns (+375)
- Total: 36 points
