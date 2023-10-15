Going into their game against the Cleveland Browns (2-2), the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

In their most recent outing, the 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 42-10.

Last time out, the Browns lost 28-3 to the Baltimore Ravens.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Questionable Aaron Banks OL Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Dre Greenlaw LB Hamstring Questionable George Kittle TE NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Deshaun Watson QB Shoulder Out Jerome Ford RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Ethan Pocic C Chest Questionable Myles Garrett DE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Joel Bitonio OG Knee Out David Njoku TE Face Questionable Cedric Tillman WR Hip Out

49ers vs. Browns Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking third-best in total offense (402.6 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (266.8 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank second-best in scoring offense (33.4 points per game) and best in scoring defense (13.6 points allowed per game).

The 49ers are putting up 246.2 passing yards per game offensively this year (eighth in NFL), and they are surrendering 202.6 passing yards per game (13th) on defense.

San Francisco has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (third-best with 156.4 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (second-best with 64.2 rushing yards allowed per game) this season.

The 49ers own the best turnover margin in the league at +7, forcing nine turnovers (sixth in NFL) while turning it over two times (second in NFL).

49ers vs. Browns Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-9.5)

49ers (-9.5) Moneyline: 49ers (-500), Browns (+375)

49ers (-500), Browns (+375) Total: 36 points

