Star running back Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Most of the best contributors for the 49ers and the Browns will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the 49ers-Browns matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown Odds

McCaffrey Odds to Score First TD: +240

McCaffrey Odds to Score Anytime TD: +140

Jerome Ford Touchdown Odds

Ford Odds to Score First TD: +1000

Ford Odds to Score Anytime TD: +500

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More 49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandon Aiyuk - - 50 (-113) Jauan Jennings - - 13.5 (-113) George Kittle - - 36.5 (-113) Christian McCaffrey - 74.5 (-113) 29.5 (-113) Brock Purdy 209.5 (-113) 5.5 (-120) - Deebo Samuel - - 40.5 (-113)

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Kareem Hunt - 18.5 (-113) - Phillip Walker 163.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Amari Cooper - - 39.5 (-113) Jerome Ford - 35.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 17.5 (-113) Elijah Moore - - 25.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.